Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles – Osun Speaker counters Adeleke

Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, on Wednesday said the state law empowers governors, their deputies and some top public officials to go with their official vehicles when they retire from office.

Owoeye made this known during plenary while reacting to the call made by Gov. Ademola Adeleke, asking the former governor Gboyega Oyetola, his deputy, cabinet members and some public office holders who served under the previous administration, to return the official vehicles in their custody.

The speaker said, according to the State Public Office Holders (payment of pension and severance packages) Bill 2018, signed into law in 2019, the former governor is empowered to go away with his official vehicles.

He, however, invited the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Teslim Igbalaye, and the state Chief of Staff, Mr Kasim Akinleye, to come for a holistic discussion on the matter.

“I want to call on the SSG and Chief of Staff to let us discuss…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper