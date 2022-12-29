I’ll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave – Carlo Ancelotti





By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has debunked rumors of him leaving Real Madrid to coach the Brazil national team.

The Brazil federation is still searching for a replacement for Adenor Leonardo Bacchi commonly known as Tite who resigned after a Quarter-Final loss to Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tite’s resignation brought to an end his six years of coaching the national team.

Rumors went around that Brazil has been in contact with Carlo Ancelotti for the past few weeks but it has officially turned out false, according to the Italian gaffer.

The Italian manager told reporters on the Brazil Job: “I don’t know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid”.

He continued: “I’ll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club.”

The 63-year-old also confirmed that he won’t be bringing any new players this transfer window as he is satisfied with his squad and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper