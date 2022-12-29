‘I’m confused, scared,’ Isbae U worries over father’s death





Isbae U and his late father

By Ada Osadebe

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, Isbae U has expressed his feelings on the passing of his father, Sir Kay.

Vanguard reported that Yoruba actor and father of popular online comedian, Isbae U, Alhaji Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir Kay, died on Thursday.

Isbae U broke the news via his verified Instagram account, as he shared a video clip, showing him and his father with a background voice note of Sir Kay, showering prayers on him.

He wrote, “I lost my dad, I lost my biggest fan, I lost my hero, I lost my friend, …I feel empty, I feel confused, and i feel lost I feel, I cant believe l am an orphan!.

“I am teary and I am scared, but as a Muslim, I was taught to thank God during Joyful moments and thank God when I’m going through Pain.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper