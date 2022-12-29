Imo Police parades alleged killer of Gulak





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has paraded one deserter from the Nigerian Army, Lance Corporal Nwangwu Chiwendu popularly known as “Onye army” aged 34-year-old man, from Amaohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, for allegedly involved in the killing of Ahmed Gulak and other prominent persons in Imo.

According to the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, Onye Army was paraded at the Imo state Police command in Owerri, on Wednesday.

The police said the suspect was “one of the vicious commanders of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,

Among the alleged victims of the suspect, police listed as; “The recent killing of the Labour Party Senatorial candidate, burning of his house and Jeep. He led his gang members including one Okechukwu Duru and others, to kidnap one Jude Nwahiri on the 4th of November 2021, collected a ransom of 21 million nairas…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper