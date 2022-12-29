Increasing brain drain, challenging for Nigeria — Odubayo, HR Director, Cadbury





•Counsels on how to motivate, retain employees for organizational growth

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

IN this interview with the Human Resource Director of Cadbury Nigeria PLC, Wole Odubayo, he speaks on among others, the increasing brain drain syndrome, the new ways of work relationship brought about by COVID-19, employees’ reward system and employees’ capacity- building.

Excerpts

Congratulations on your recent award of performance and exceptional display of practice. As an organisation, what is major driving force?

Cadbury Nigeria Plc is a member of Mondelez International. We are a multinational organisation. One of our core values as an organisation is: Growing Every Day. We want to do better than we did yesterday. We want to do better tomorrow than what we have done today. So, it is our way of work. It is in our DNA, and it is the way the company is set up. If you look specifically at the HR People Magazine Awards, we have participated in the assessments…





