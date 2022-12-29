King of football; his legacy will never be forgotten – Mbappe pays tribute to Pele





The late Pele and Mbappe

France and PSG star, Kylian Mbappe has paid tribute to the late Brazilian football icon, Pele, saying the late icon’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Mbappe’s tribute was conveyed in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He stated, “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑…”

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

The greatest player of all time, as widely regarded and three-time World Cup winner, Pele was announced dead by his family on Thursday.

The Brazilian football legend, who masterminded the “beautiful game,” died at the age of 82.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper