Liverpool apologise to teenage Man City fan hit by pint cup





Liverpool Chief Executive Billy Hogan has apologised to the family of a 15-year-old girl who was left ‘scarred for life’ after an incident during a recent match at Manchester City.

The Reds were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad earlier this month, losing 3-2 on the night.

But the game was marred by a number of reported incidents off the pitch – including a projectile from part of the away section that injured a teenage City supporter in the home end below.

In a post on social media yesterday, the girl’s father said: “My 15-year-old daughter was hit by a weighted pint pot thrown from the ‘LFC section’ of fans.

“The pot ‘smashed’ on impact, she suffered a head injury and was ‘glued’ at the ground before being released later that evening. The incident occurred about 20 mins in, just after Liverpool’s first equaliser. We think it was probably thrown from block 318 as we were directly below this block.

“We are meeting officials at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper