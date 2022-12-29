PDP member killed in Oyo; nine suspects arrested





A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mudashiru Baraka, was on Wednesday killed by rival political thugs in the state.

Baraka was macheted to death by his assailants at his family compound in Oyo East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the incident, the deceased was attacked by hoodlums during a heated argument.

Osifeso said: “There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru ‘m’ 40 years reported by the father of the deceased, one Jimoh Agala at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State today Wednesday, December 12, 2022 at about 13:35hrs (01:35pm local time)

“Preliminary investigation has it that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had hitherto engaged in an heated argument.

“At the moment, nine suspects, including a female have been apprehended in conjunction with the case, which is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper