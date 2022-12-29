Timeline: Life and Times of Brazil football legend, Pele as he dies aged 82





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Brazilian football legend Pele, arguably the greatest player of all time, has died at the age of 82.

Pele masterminded the “beautiful game,” and he is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups — 1958, 1962, and 1970. He was named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999.

Nicknamed “O Rei” (The King), he scored 1,281 goals in 1363 games for club and country during his career, ended his playing days at New York Cosmos, and retired from football in 1977.

“In music there is Beethoven and the rest. In football, there is Pele and the rest,” he said in 2000.

Pele had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer — undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper