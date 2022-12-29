Trader docked for allegedly receiving stolen bags of cement





The Police on Thursday arraigned a 28-year-old trader, Jonathan Lawi in a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen 149 bags of cement valued at N685,400.

Lawi who resides at Gishiri village, Abuja is facing a count charge of receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at Mabushi Police Station by the complainant, Mr Owajichejo Getshon of No.5, New Jersey street, Efab Metropolis, Karsana, Abuja on Nov.9

Nwafoaku told the court that the complainant alleged that on Nov.6, his security guard, Sunday Kaboshio currently at large stole his 149 bags of cement and gave them to the defendant.

“During police investigation, it was discovered that the stolen bags of cement were sold to the defendant, knowing fully well that the items were stolen and he dishonestly received them,” he told the court.

The prosecutor said in the course of further investigation the defendant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper