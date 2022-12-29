Why I joined Liverpool – Cody Gakpo





By Efosa Taiwo

New Liverpool striker, Cody Gakpo has disclosed the reason he decided to join Premier League Club, Liverpool despite interest from Manchester United.

Gakpo came close to moving to England last summer with Manchester United heavily linked with him.

However, Liverpool moved quickly to sign the Dutch international before the January window officially opened.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from,” Gakpo told Liverpool’s official website.

Gakpo also disclosed that Van Dijk played a key role in his joining the team.

“At the moment I was calling [in] with the coach, he came into the office of the coach and then he saw me and we chatted a little bit. We spoke a…





