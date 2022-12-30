3 Policemen, 4 others dead in Niger auto crash, not drunk — Police





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Three Policemen including four other civilians have been reported dead in a ghastly motor accident in Niger state.

The accident occurred along Minna – Gwada road.

Our Correspondent gathered that the four other passengers were in an unregistered Sharon bus and collided with the police vehicle.

The Policemen who were travelling in a FAW-VITA vehicle were travelling from Dandaudu village to Minna after their visit to their families in the village while the unregistered Sharon vehicle was travelling from Minna to Kuta.

The state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday explained that the accident occurred at about 2105hrs along Gwada-Minna road involving a FAW-VITA vehicle with Reg. No ME 117 AAA, driven by Inspector Ezekiel Thomas attached to the Command and an unregistered Sharon vehicle was driven by one Awaisu Suleiman of Kuta.

He said, “Unfortunately, at a point around…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper