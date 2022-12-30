Again, Wike dares PDP to expel him





By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged those threatening to expel him from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go ahead and try it, if they can.

Governor Wike gave the challenge at the Eneka Road Roundabout, venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project.

Wike who insisted that he is unperturbed about the threat of expulsion, however, wondered why those desiring to expel him are displaying anxiety instead of acting out their threat, and see if they will survive it. According to him, “when the time comes, we will know who has capacity and who does not have capacity.”

The Rivers State governor also reiterated the minimum demand of the members of the G5 group, which is the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of PDP to allow for a southerner to occupy the office.

“We have made our demand and our demand is the national chairman must come to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper