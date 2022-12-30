Atiku playing old tricks on Ndigbo — Labour Party





.

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar takes south-easterners as fools, noting that there is no better way to describe his recent statement in Awka, Anambra State, than insensitive.

The Labour Party said that at a time Nigeria is on the brink of division, occasioned by nepotism and dominance of a particular region in the governance and the yearning for unity and equity, Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front.

The party said that Atiku asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of the Northern-Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999 whereas the North has been in charge for ten years was a mockery of the highest degree, adding that the kleptocrats at their own game, always want to deceive their perceived targets with rhetorics laden with tricks.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Innocent Okeke made the remarks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper