Commuters, motorists groan as fuel sells at N380 per litre in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Commuters and motorists in Benue state are lamenting and groaning over price of Premuim Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol which is still selling for as high as N380 per litre despite the intervention of the NNPC Limited.

The situation has been made worse by the non availability of the product in virtually all the filling stations owned by major marketers in the state.

Findings indicated that while the few independent marketers who have products sell to desperate motorists for between N270 and N300 per litre, black marketers sell for between N360 and N380 per litre.

The NNPC Mega Station on Otukpo Road which is selling at government approved price cannot be easily accessed as vehicle owners make frantic efforts to gain entrance into the station to buy the product.

Some of the motorists who could not hide their displeasure over the unabating development appealed to the authorities to intervene and address the issue.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper