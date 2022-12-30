Fire guts cars impounded by Abia traffic agency





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Over 10 vehicles parked at the premises of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, located along Obikabia road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, have been gutted by fire.

This came a few days after Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had directed the traffic agency to release all vehicles being detained at the yard on or before December 30, 2022.

The affected vehicles were among those impounded by the Commander of the TIMAAS, Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu before a State High Court sitting in Obingwa Judicial Division presided over by Justice E.O. Enwereji, in Suit No; HOB/24/2022; between Kalu Nnamdi Collins (plaintiff) and TIMAAS and Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu (defendants), which declared TIMAAS an illegal body, stressing that it was not created by any law of the State House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno could have consumed more vehicles, but for the timely intervention of the men of the Abia State Fire Service, Aba, who stopped it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper