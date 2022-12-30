Legal experts seek uniform guidelines in adjudication of cases involving child offenders





By Luminous Jannamike and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

LEGAL experts have called for uniformity in the adjudication process of cases involving child offenders.

They also called on the government to give more support for the implementation of the Child Rights Act.

The experts spoke at a workshop on proposed adjudication guidelines for children and young persons in conflict with the Laws of the FCT, held in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Wednesday..

Speaking, the Director of Criminal Justice Reform Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Leticia Ayoola Daniels, said: “This document is proposed to create that uniformism in that sector. It wouldn’t be too nice that two judges with the same scenario will come with different conclusions and even if they come up with different conclusions it means there must be some kind of framework to get to that conclusion.

“And of course, they are the same framework they are likely to get to the same conclusion eventually. The second…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper