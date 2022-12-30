Mixed reactions as high fares persist at Lagos parks





High fares at Lagos motor parks on Friday saw some residents abandoning their plans to travel out of the state for the festive season.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos expressed disappointment over the high cost of transportation.

Mrs Juliana Friday told NAN that she could no longer continue with her journey because the fare was on the high side.

Friday said she worked as secretary in a law firm in Lagos and her salary was just N25,000 monthly.

“I will pay another house rent in March and I will also improve on my living.

” It is better, I go back home because I can’t afford N20,000 to Abakaliki, and only God knows how much they will charge while coming back to Lagos.

“Fuel is in circulation now compared to last week when people were traveling for Christmas celebration,” she said.

Another, Mr Charles Edet, who wanted to travel to Akwa-Ibom, said he was to travel with his two brothers, but had to return…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper