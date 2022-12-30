No death recorded as Nigeria registers 49 Monkeypox cases





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that as of December 23, the country registered 49 confirmed cases and no new death from Monkeypox (Mpox) cases.

The NCDC, via its official website on Thursday, said that this was a 9 per cent increase in the number of new confirmed cases when compared to the last report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monkeypox has no been renamed Mpox to avoid the racist and stigmatising language used for the disease that originated in Africa.

Mpox caused alarm when it spread worldwide earlier this year. While cases have reduced, experts warn this is not the time for complacency.

The public health agency said that the cumulative case in the country is 753 confirmed and seven deaths with a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of one per cent were reported from 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that the country has been witnessing a rise in Mpox cases, noting that the agency





Source: Vanguard Newspaper