Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is great, respected leader





The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has signed the condolence register opened for the recently demised President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Obi, after signing the condolence register at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat in Enugu on Friday, said he made haste and was first to sign the condolence due to the deep respect he had for leaders.

He described Obiozor as a rare great and respected leader that had served humanity and the country in various capacities.

According to him, due to the importance, value and respect I have for our leaders, especially our eminent leader and academic luminary, Prof. George Obiozor, I have to leave my home in Lagos to be here this morning.

“No Nigerian is against my candidacy but what we have is different opinions, which is highly allowed in a democratic dispensation.

“I am very sad that we lost Obiozor. Our country, Nigeria; the Igbo people and humanity have lost a rare gem…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper