Organ harvesting gone awry in Ogun





.

•How 2 teenagers sold their organs for N200,000 without their parents’ consent

•The girls volunteered — Suspect

•They donated their eggs voluntarily —Redwood Hospital, Police

•We’re not aware — NAPTIP official

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

WONDERS, they say, shall never end, as two teenagers left Lagos for Abeokuta in Ogun State to sell their organs for N200,000 without the consent of their parents.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the two teenagers, 17-year-old Precious Ikechukwu, daughter of the Bishop and Founder of Living Word Anointed Gospel Mission, located at Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos, Ikechukwu Umeayo and her father’s Secretary, 19-year-old, Theresa Obam, allegedly connived with a member of the church, Mrs Adeleke Blessing, who took them to a medical doctor at Redwood Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, where their organs were sold for N100,000 each, two months ago.

It was gathered that Mrs Adeleke was staying with her mother-in-law in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper