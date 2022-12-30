Presidency officials inspect VIP clinic ahead of handover ceremony





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Officials of the Presidency on Friday carried out what it said was a “pre-handing over inspection” of the multi-billion naira VIP wing of the State House Clinic being facilitated by construction giant, Julius Berger within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2021 approved a site for the construction of a VIP wing of the State House clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Presidency had vowed to inaugurate the state-of-the-art clinic which will offer medicare for the country’s President, Vice President and other officials of government before the end of the Buhari-led government.

Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, who led President Buhari’s Personal Physician, Suhaib Rafindadi and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Sarki Abba, to inspect the 13-bed edifice expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the quality of equipment already fitted in the 5-star…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper