Rangers FC ready for league start, says Maikaba





Rangers International FC of Enugu Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba has assured the club’s numerous supporters that the team was fully ready for the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Maikaba gave the assurance in Enugu on Friday, saying, the players had overcome the shock of the unimpressive display at the Lagos pre-season tournament.

The widely experienced and travelled tactician said his wards had overcome the shock from the tournament and worked hard to have a great 2022/2023 football season.

“Actually, I can say that we have reached the peak of our preparations and the players are responding very well, more especially after the shock in Lagos.

“We needed to work harder and the players have been giving their best to catch up with the level needed for the start of the season.

I am happy with the progress and I believe that we are ready for the kickoff of the league slated to start on Jan. 8, 2023,” said Maikaba.