



Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after calling time on his sensational return to Manchester United in 2021.

The forward was a free agent after his contract at the Old Trafford club was mutually terminated.

According to Sky Sports, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya is reporting the development on its website.

Al-Nassr have not confirmed the deal via their online platforms either. Al-Ekhbariya, however, reports that Ronaldo will start with Al-Nassr in January.

The contract is reported to be worth £172 million.

Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr





Source: Vanguard Newspaper