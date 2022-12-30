Stanbic IBTC to fund EHA Clinics’ expansion in Lagos, Abuja





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The eha Impact Ventures, one of the country’s fast-developing startups, has announced its collaboration with Stanbic IBTC to de-risk a $300,000 loan to EHA Clinics, a world-class primary healthcare provider in Nigeria.

Stanbic IBTC’s loan will fund EHA Clinics’ expansion in two new locations in Lekki, Lagos State, and Lugbe, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The new facilities in Abuja and Lagos are estimated to provide quality care to an additional 60,000 people annually.

With the loan, the clinics will be outfitted with high-quality medical equipment to provide quality care to EHA Clinics’ customers. To secure the loan, eha Impact Ventures, the majority shareholder of EHA Clinics, provided Letters of Credit to Stanbic IBTC.

eha Impact Ventures in a statement on Friday explained that it was aimed at, “Improving access to quality healthcare in Nigeria is one of eha Impact Ventures’ major goals,” said Evelyn Castle, eha…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper