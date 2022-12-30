Two brothers in Police net over kidnap of mother, son for ritual





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State command of Nigeria Police in the early hours of Friday have arrested two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde for kidnapping a woman and her nine years old son for ritual purpose.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following an information received by policemen at Oja Odan divisional headquarters.

According to him, the two brothers were negotiating on phone to sell a human being either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants it for money making ritual.

Oyeyemi said “the supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto then informed the Baale of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the Baale quickly informed the police”.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the Police to play along with them in order to save the would be victim”.

“On the 27th of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper