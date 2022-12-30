Under Atiku, Nigerian workers will earn living wage – Reno Omokri





Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate that has given a firm commitment that Nigerian workers would earn a living wage when he becomes president of the country.

Omokri said this in his 80th series on why he believes Nigerians should vote in Atiku as the next president.

According to him, Atiku’s government will provide enabling laws that would promote healthy development and industrial environment nationwide.

The statement reads thus:

“Day 80 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: The Nigerian worker is not well paid. At all. And no candidate is addressing that beyond giving vague signals. Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has given a firm commitment that under his administration, Nigerian workers will earn a living wage.

In Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the Nigerian Labour Congress, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, and their affiliates have an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper