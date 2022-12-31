$2.5bn 4th Mainland Bridge, ready in 4yrs — Lagos govt





*Construction begins 1st quarter, 2023

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge project is scheduled to be completed within four years while the official kick-off for the construction of the project, the turning of the surd, will be done by the Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu in the first quarter of 2023.

The state government through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships had on Thursday, announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the bridge.

Eight roads– Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos would aligned with the Fourth Bridge. The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper