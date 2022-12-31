2022: Year of killings, deaths, floods, pains, politics





.

•8,058 persons killed across Nigeria

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Given the effects of the worst flood in the history of Nigeria, high-profile deaths, an eight-month strike by public university teachers, unceasing killings and kidnapping for ransom, and worsening economic woes among others, 2022, which expires today, is a year many Nigerians will like to forget in a hurry.

In 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said on November 18 that 133 million (63 per cent) of Nigerians were suffering from multidimensional poverty, with children constituting more than half of poor people in the country. In like manner, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, said the number of out-of-school-children had risen to 20 million.

Apart from the socio-economic sad tales, 2022 witnessed high-wire politicking and intrigues as political parties and politicians busied themselves with preparations for the 2023 general elections…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper