2023: Ignore PDP, APC, LP, Christian group tells Abia electorate





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A Christian group under the aegis of Abia Christian Community, ACC, in Abia State, has tasked the electorate in the state to ignore candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Labour Party in the 2023 governorship poll.

The group alleged that the people of the state are tired of seeing the same old faces as governorship candidates of the major political parties, stressing that most of them have failed the state.

Briefing journalists in Aba, State Coordinator of the Abia Christian Community, Apostle Reminder Gad, explained that the state has been sold to godfatherism and idolatry in the quest for power by the leaders of the state, adding that the redemption lies at the hands of the church to take responsibility.

He disclosed that the group after assessing the governorship candidates, successfully prayed in September 2022 for a redeemer for the state, stressing that God had revealed the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper