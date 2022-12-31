2023: Ndokwa nation will be part of my govt – Oborevwori





…Oborevwori has the capacity to build on my achievements- Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, promised that the Ndokwa nation would be part of his administration when elected Governor in 2023.

Making the promise at Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area during the PDP’s campaign rally, Oborevwori assured that his administration would complete the Beneku bridge project when elected Governor, if the project was not completed before the end of the present administration.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for all the projects his administration has done in the area, he also promised to build the phase three and four of the Ashaka Road project and other projects that would be initiated by his government.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, described his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme as a grassroots…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper