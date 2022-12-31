2023: Nigeria’s year of decision – Kachikwu, ADC presidential candidate





By Clifford Ndujihe

As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, African Democratic. Congress, ADC, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has urged Nigerians to reflect on the decisive tasks ahead espeecially the general polls.

“This is always a time not only to celebrate the opportunity to start again but also a season to reflect on what the past year has been.

“2022 was a particularly bad year for most Nigerians who witnessed systemic failures in governance, security and the economy but we must not be deterred as 2023 presents an opportunity to start again,” he said.

He continued: “Our failures and missteps mustn’t rob us of the opportunity to hope and dream again. As we count our costs, we must remain thankful that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Many look forward to the 2023 general elections as the catalyst to a new beginning for our nation, but I say that our deliberate decisions as individuals in all that we do this year will be the catalyst for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper