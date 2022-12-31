2023, year for national recovery – Reps minority caucus





…urges Buhari to write his name in gold, ensures conduct of credible polls

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has declared 2023 a year for national recovery, urging Nigerians to unite and rescue the country from oppressive forces.

The declaration and the charge were contained in a new year message signed by the minority leader of the caucus, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday.

The message read thus: “Brace up and forge a formidable front in the determination to rescue our nation from oppressive forces.

“Indeed, as a people, we must step into the New Year with thanksgiving to God for the miracle of surviving the suffocating economic hardship, escalated insecurity and myriads of suppressive experiences occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, insensitive and very corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The New year presents a fresh opportunity for us as Nigerians to rekindle our sense of patriotism, love, care…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper