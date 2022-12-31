Chibok girls’ parents to Buhari: Bring back our daughters before leaving office





Fathers and mothers of the remaining abducted Chibok school girls have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring back their daughters before leaving office in May 2023.

On the night of 14–15 April 2014, 276 female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

At least scores of the girls are still in captivity and have not been found eight years after.

However, the parents in a letter written to the president and obtained by newsmen dated 30 December, 2022, lamented that many of the captured girls by Boko Haram have not still been released till now.

The letter was signed by Yana Galang and Zanna Lawan on behalf of the parents of the abducted Chibok girls.

According to the letter titled: "Bring back our daughters before you leave office," the parents said Buhari had promised to rescue all the girls as he took over power in…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper