COEASU seeks Ikpeazu’s intervention in sack of ASCETA chairman

*Tells Abia governor to Call ASCETA provost to order

*Alleges victimisation in the sack of union leader

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The national leadership of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, has kicked against the sack of its chairman in Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, ASCETA, Comrade Egesi Onyemaechi Kevin, by the college provost, Dr. Philips Nto.

The union which alleged victimisation in the action of the provost,asked the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to immediately call him to order.

It said in a statement in Abuja on Friday, through its General Secretary,Dr. Ahmed Bazza Lawan that the sack of Kevin in the name of reorganisation in the institution was not tenable, hinting that it won’t allow the action to stand.

It said the provost lacks the constitutional mandate to unilaterally sack the lecturer, vowing to press further with appropriate action as a national body if the demand was not heeded to…







