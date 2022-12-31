Emefiele: Ohaneze youths hail Buhari, judiciary for quashing trumped up charges against CBN governor





…as Middlebelt youths say CBN’s interventions under Emefiele revolutionized north

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Youths Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary over the court judgement that quashed the move by the Department of Security Services, DSS to charge Central Bank Governor, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele with trumped up charges of terrorism financing.

It will be recalled that Justice M.A. Hassan of an FCT High Court, Abuja had in a judgement, Thursday, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The Justice described the plot to arrest Emefiele on terrorism charges as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

Lauding the judgement, Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its secretary, General Nwada Amaka urged Buhari to question the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi over his role in the failed plot to frame…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper