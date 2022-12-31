G-5 AGITATION: Equity demands presidency goes to North in PDP – Ekpenyong





The lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, has said that contrary to claim by Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 that the South must produce the next President in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it was the turn of the North to do so going by the party’s rotation process.

He explained that given the zoning arrangement, power is expected to shift to the South-East after the tenure of Atiku Abubakar.

Ekpenyong, who said this in a statement, said it’s unfair to use the All Progressives Congress, APC, template in assessing PDP’s rotation arrangement, saying since Buhari is from the North, it would have been unfair if the party zoned its presidential ticket to the same North.

He added that of PDP’s 16 years in power, the South spent over 13 years.

His words: “They are arguing that rotational presidency is the way to go based on the ar­rangement of the party’s constitution. Fair enough, yes, but cur­rent circumstances…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper