God will bless, surprise Nigerians in 2023 – Bishop Owen Nwokolo





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Bishop Diocese on the Niger Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo has told Nigerians has told Nigerians that as they enter the New year they should live new style of life, have new vision, new insight and new expectations, even as it is the Nigerian election year.

Delivering his New year message yesterday in Onitsha, Bishop Nwokolo said that Nigerians should expect change in its situation and the way things are done in the country, the way its economy and resources are expended, the way the education system is run, the way the youths and young people are cared for.

He said that the year is already full for the Lord who is the owner, and who has assured that he will accompany his children, saying that this year we will be in company of the Lord who is the Chief pilot, adding that the year will not be a time of missing the path or sailing to unknown destination, saying that the Lord will do all things in a new dimension that will bring comfort, healing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper