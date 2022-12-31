I’m still in hospital, says 14-yr- old pastor’s son detained over N1.6m bill





…Balance of bill now N700K after Vanguard report

By Steve Oko

Fourteen year-old Master ThankGod Nwachukwu, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist said to be riding without light in November 2021.

He had a bone fracture and other life-threatening injuries that resulted into his hospitalisation at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road Enugu.

But after months of intense care by the hospital ThankGod, the son of a pastor, could walk again although with the aid of crutches.

He was eventually discharged from the hospital in September but could not go home as his parents could not pick his medical bill said to be about N1.6 million.

After they made some deposits through assistance from the church and donations by public-spirited individuals, the balance of the bill came to N800,000 as at December 21 when the family spoke with Vanguard about their plight.

ThankGod had then, told our Correspondent that he would not like to be in the hospital up





