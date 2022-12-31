New Nigeria possible with Tinubu – APC 





The Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has enjoined Nigerians to follow the path of progress by ensuring massive support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a man that has shown immeasurable readiness to lead us as one indivisible nation to a new Nigeria,” Eneukwu said on Saturday in his New Year message.

He noted that Nigeria needs a leader with a proven capacity to carry every body along and who would leverage on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

He said that Tinubu had through his manifesto shown Nigerians the importance of electing him as the president at this point in time.

“I wish to welcome Nigerians into a New Year full of hope and assurances.

“Our country made significant progress in 2022 as we were able to conquer numerous impediments impeding our growth; which has provided a path for a better Nigeria come 2023 if we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper