New Year Message: Citizens 2023 electoral wish must be fulfilled under my watch – Buhari





—Vows to apply full force on culprits disrupting polls

–Says despite criticism, praises, he has done his best

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 general elections are diligently conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and will be free and fair.

The President also said that the collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of his watch.

President Buhari, who was apparently concerned about his legacy as he leaves office in a about five months, said that he welcomes accolades and criticisms in the same measure as he is convinced that he has done his best to serve the country.

These were contained in his New Year message made available to the media on Saturday.

He advised those who will succeed him to take up the baton and make sure Nigeria becomes one of the one world’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper