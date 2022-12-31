Nigeria will soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the world would watch Nigeria soar higher under the presidency of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, if elected.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC), made this known in in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that 2023 was a year of renewed hope and victory for Nigerians.

He added that Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his Vice-Presidential running mate, had clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their action plan.

“Let us seize this moment as we work to vote for the APC in the new year to continue the progressive governance we started over seven years ago.

“In a few hours, 2023 shall beckon on us, all of us must seize this divine moment of grace and thank our stars for this opportunity to be among the living.

“We do this as we pray for the repose of those who could not make it in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper