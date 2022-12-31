Ogun: 339 die in road crashes — FRSC





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that 339 human lives were lost in various road accidents across Ogun stayte from January till date.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander, disclosed this during a special intervention sensitisation campaign on gridlock and crash prone, held at ConOil junction Magboro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar stated that 935 road traffic crashes were recorded across the state , saying that they claimed the lives of 339 people while FRSC rescued 2,359 others with various injuries to nearby hospitals.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, saying that a lot of accidents were avoidable.

The sector commander expressed worries about the post-construction management of speed on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

He explained there had been increased collaboration among FRSC , the Police, Army and NSCDC to curb route violation, lane indiscipline…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper