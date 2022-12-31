Police arrest 1,102, rescue 122 kidnaped victims, kill 54 bandits in Katsina 





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says it arrested 1,102 suspects in connection with 705 reported cases between January to December 2022 in Katsina.

The Command also disclosed that within the stated period, its operatives neutralized 54 bandits, rescued 122 kidnapped victims and recovered 35 riffles from the assailants terrorising the state; these includes 14 AK-47, and 19 locally made guns.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Umar Nadada made the disclosure while addressing newsmen during its end of year press conference held at the command’s headquarter on Tuesday.

46 victims of human trafficking were also rescued in four reported cases and have since been transferred to NAPTIP for further investigation, the police chief said.

Also recovered from the hoodlums within the period under review includes 1,092 domestic animals comprising of 727 cows, 370 sheep and goats.

Similarly, 22 suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper