Udi Community plead with Ugwuanyi to recognize Aneke as monarch

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Udi community, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State have pleaded with the Enugu State Government to accord recognition to a retired Controller of Custom, Chief Sam Aneke as their traditional ruler.

The appeal was made on Friday as hundreds of members of the community thronged Aneke’s residence at Udi town.

In a unanimous voice, they said Aneke was their choice to become the next traditional ruler, “Okwuluoha 4th of Udi ancient kingdom”.

The appeal was coming few years after the demise of Late monarch, HRH, Igwe Chris Ogakwu, the Okwuluoha 3rd of Udi ancient kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Secretary of Igwe’s cabinet, Chief Simeon Eze said that the gathering was based on the decision of well meaning citizens of Udi town to elect their traditional ruler in a peaceful manner.

Chief Eze regretted that the previous election of traditional rulers ended up in a rancour which in turn caused underdevelopment in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper