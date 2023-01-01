2023: Vote credible candidates for good governance – Sanwo-Olu’s aide





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians have been urged to ensure that only credible and trusted flagbearers with visible track records of achievements are elected into office during the forthcoming Y2023 general elections.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the charge while responding to questions from newsmen on the state of the nation and the 2023 polls.

According to Wahab, it is pertinent for Nigerians to continue to enjoy a stable democratic system and good governance, hence, credible leaders must be elected in 2023.

He also stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

Wahab noted that the hallmark of democracy is credible polls and good governance, urging Nigerians to consider every candidate’s experience, past records and competency before casting their votes during the 2023 elections.

Describing the All Progressives Congress…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper