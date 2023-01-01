339 die in road crashes in Ogun – FRSC





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 339 lives were lost in various road accidents across Ogun state from January till date.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar,

disclosed this during a special intervention sensitisation campaign on gridlock and crash prone, held at ConOil junction Magboro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar stated that 935 road traffic crashes were recorded across the state, saying that the crashes claimed the lives of 339 people while FRSC rescued 2,359 others with various degrees of injuries to nearby hospitals.

The FRSC boss cautioned

motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, saying that a lot of accidents were avoidable.

The sector commander expressed worries about the post-construction management of speed along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

He explained that there had been increased collaboration among FRSC , the Police, Army and NSCDC to curb route…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper