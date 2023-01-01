7 New Year resolution ideas for 2023





By Efosa Taiwo

With 2022 over and done with, 2023 is right before us in glare and glow

What we make of it starts from now and how consistent and deliberate we are towards maximizing the year.

Resolutions are a thing heard during this period with many wanting to improve their lives and achieve unprecedented feats in the new year.

If resolutions do work for you as it works for many who stick to them and put in the work for fruition, then here are seven New Year resolution ideas you can consider for 2023

Spending more time with family and friends

People can be up and about everyday, every week and every month such that they have little time to spend with their family and friends.

You can be more intentional about spending quality time with your family and friends this year to create more bonds and fond memories.

Show More Kindness

The world grows and becomes a better place when we show kindness to one another. You can be a beacon of kindness this year,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper