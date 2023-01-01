Affordable homes for workers, others, priority in yrs ahead – Lagos govt





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has restated its commitment towards providing decent, affordable and conducive homes for workers of various categories and residents generally in the years ahead.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, affirmed this while speaking during the joint inspection of 36 home units comprising 2 and 3-bedroom home apartments at LagosHOMS LASU, Ojo Campus.

According to Olowoshago; “The state government is focused in its resolve to provide good homes for staff of its various establishments.

“Housing is a paramount need and to ensure that workers are in a position to give their best, the State Government accords due significance to the provision of decent homes for workers.

“The issue of access to good accommodation in a conducive environment can be challenging in a highly urbanized state like Lagos, hence, the State Government under Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is always mindful of addressing this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper