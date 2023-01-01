Alleged terrorism: Obey court order on Emefiele, NHRC commissioner tells SSS, IGP, others





.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MORE reactions have continued to trail Thursday’s judgement by FCT High Court, barring the Department of State Service, SSS from arresting, detaining or inviting the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele over charges of alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes.

A member of the governing board of the National Human Rights Commission,NHRC, Barr. Jideani .C . Jideani, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, described the judgment as another triumph of rule of law, even as he asked the SSS and other security agencies to obey and respect the decision of the court.

The human rights lawyer in a statement he entitled :” Emefiele,SSS and the rule of law , the right option”, said the ” dealing timeously with applications for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Emefiele was a victory for the rule of law.

He specifically asked the SSS to obey and respect the recent decision…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper